Biocidin Botanicals Launches 2-Step Oral Care System

Biocidin Botanicals has launched a two-step Dentalcidin Oral Care System, which includes Dentalcidin Oral Microbiome Toothpaste and Dentalcidin LS Liposomal Rinse. Both products have been reformulated and repackaged, recognizing the science supported connection between the oral microbiome and whole-body health, the company says. Each product is formulated with 18 botanical extracts and essential oils. The products are 100% plant-based, and chemical-free. The company says system helps whiten teeth, freshen breath, and is gentle on sensitive teeth, while providing tissue-soothing activity.

www.biocidin.com