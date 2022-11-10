New from Elina Organics: Pumpkin Spice Scrub for face and body. The exfoliator has antibacterial effects to flush out toxins while also increasing blood circulation, leaving skin visibly plumped and firm, according to the company. The scrub contains a blend of organic pumpkin, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon to enrich skin with vitamins and antioxidants. The essential nutrients are said to calm the complexion, soothe dryness, decrease visible signs of aging, and make skin soft. Size: 2oz (59mL) MSRP: $42.

