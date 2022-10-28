Hot Products: October 2022

SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Hot, new products that industry companies don’t want you to miss.

Supplements

Liposomal Vitamin C Vegetable Capsules

Bluebonnet Nutrition’s product is formulated with Liposomal Pureway-C. This patented and clinically tested form of vitamin C fuses ascorbic acid and citrus bioflavonoids to lipid metabolites for better delivery, absorption, and uptake to help support immune health, joint comfort and collagen synthesis, according to the company.* https://bluebonnetnutrition.com/product/liposomal-vitamin-c

Thermogenic Weight Management

Prepare now to beat the holiday bulge! Omne Diem’s Thermogenic Weight Management is the only supplement featuring Adiposano for metabolic, balance plus aXivite phenylcapsaicin to burn fat fast, according to the company.*

https://diemnutrition.com/shop/thermogenic-weight-management-60-capsules

Vitamin D3 + K2 Gummies

Vitamin D3 + K2 Gummies from Trace Minerals are a delicious pairing of two essential nutrients that function more effectively in the presence of the other, the company says. When combined, the two highly bioavailable ingredients help support strong and healthy bones, heart health, and immunity. The strawberry-flavored gummies are certified vegetarian, sugar free, and come in a 60-count bottle with an SRP of $24.99.*

www.traceminerals.com/product/vitamin-d3-k2-gummies

Sleep Support Calcium and Magnesium

Somni by LaneInnovative is a synergistic formula containing calcium and magnesium, night-time herbs, and amino acids for the relief of occasional sleeplessness. Somni contains ingredients that have shown to help reduce sleep latency and decrease occasional sleep disturbances. Somni does not contain melatonin, which the company says has been shown to disrupt circadian rhythm, and instead offers ingredients that may restore the body’s biorhythm, so you have less trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. Somni is formulated to support the overall body function of sleep for a good night’s rest, according to the company.*

www.laneinnovativeb2b.com

Bio-Active Copper Hydrosol

Natural Immunogenics introduces the ultimate refinement of Copper featuring Bio-Active Copper (I) and Copper (II). As an essential mineral, copper is a critical component ofenzyme activity, affecting many processesthroughout the body and providing 4-in-1 Daily+ Wellness for joint & bone; hair, skin & nails; and cardiovascular support; and energy & metabolism. *

www.sovereigncopper.com

Organic Vitamin D3 + K2

Enzymedica has launched Made with Organic Vitamin D3 + K2 for Immune and Bone Health. The supplement was formulated with shiitake mushrooms to deliver benefits such as immune health, bone strength, microbiome support, and radiant health. The vitamin D3 is sourced from 100% plant-based, non-GMO, and sustainable algae. The addition of K2 aids immune and bone support. The supplements are vegetarian, kosher, and gluten-free. They also contain no milk, casein, soy, egg, or artificial colors, fillers, or flavors. https://enzymedica.com

HABA

On-the-Go Wipes

Caboo Flushable Bamboo Wipes are designed to take on-the-go and can be used to remove makeup, and clean cars, offices, kids messes, and more. They are unscented and hypoallergenic, made with soothie aloe and vitamin E. They are non-GMO verified and come in a case of 12. Each pack has 60 wipes. www.cabooproducts.com

Hydrating Serum

Reviva Labs is now shipping Bakuchiol Plus Serum, an anti-aging and hydrating serum designed to support healthy skincare. Bakuchiol is a Babchi extract that helps to smooth wrinkles and increase cell turnover, according to the company. The ingredient has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine and has been found to offer similar effects as retinol.

www.revivalabs.com

Grocery

Tropical Blend Kava Tea

Introducing Chill Elixr, the first relaxation product by Relaxedfx. Chill Elixr is a simple blend of proven ingredients shown to help users relax. Using patented herbs like Sensoril Ashwagandha and kava extract, this tropical blend will transport users to a stress-free oasis in just a few sips, the company says. Designed to be a daily dose, this mix includes Vitamin D and B for the ultimate mood boosting experience for the everyday professional. Each container has 20 servings with an SRP of $49.99. * https://relaxedfxwholesale.com

Pine Needle Tea

Bio Nutrition selects the finest Korean Pine Needles for the production of this tea. Pine Needle Tea has been traditionally used to support the immune system.* Bio Nutrition’s Pine Needle Tea is caffeine-free, great tasting, and aromatic.

https://bionutritioninc.com

Elderberry Immune Tea

New from Earth Mama: 100% Organic Elderberry Immune Tea is packed with precisely blended herbs to powerfully support the immune system with a balanced tart and fruity flavor, so your kids will ask for it! Steep it according to directions then drink it hot or let it cool and try it iced. You can even pour it into popsicle molds for a fun treat. It’s free of sugar, artificial flavors and colors, and it’s safe for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding too. ‘Tis the season, so keep it in your cabinet, right next to the humidifier and extra box of tissues.*

https://earthmamaorganics.com/pages/elderberry-immune-tea

Fairtrade Chocolate

WOO is releasing a new eco-friendly, cow-free, health-conscious layered chocolate bar in Creamy Nougat flavor. The bar has twice the protein and 1/3 the sugar compared to traditional leading layered chocolate bars in the U.S. market, according to the company. Creamy Nougat includes a silky-smooth caramel, Fairtrade chocolate, and animal- free Whey Protein.

www.woobars.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.