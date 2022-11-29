ADM Unveils 2023 Flavor & Color Trend Outlook

What’s going to be capturing our eye and tantalizing tastebuds in 2023? The forecasters at ADM say 2023 is poised to be a year of self-expression. Bold colors and flavors will influence product development across categories, they say, from functional offerings to indulgent treats.

4 key trend spaces for 2023

There are four key areas that ADM says will capture consumers’ desire for optimism, surprise and discovery, as well as personal and planetary wellness. “From splashes of blue to bright, vibrant colors, along with florals, exotic fruits and spices, fantastical flavors, citrus and more, our 2023 flavor and color outlook spotlights opportunities and inspiration for innovation in the new year,” ADM reported.