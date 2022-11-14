AHPA Regulatory Congress Preview 

The American Herbal Products Association’s (AHPA) Congress on Regulatory Priorities in the Natural Products Market is November 15 and it’s not too late to register to attend this virtual event!

AHPA’s Regulatory Congress will provide the latest updates and guidance on matters affecting the regulatory landscape of the dietary supplement and natural products industries.

Experts from AHPA and the industry will cover overarching topics, such as the need to modernize dietary supplement regulations, and topics as recent as the impact of results from last week’s midterm elections:

Modernizing dietary supplement regulations: AHPA President Michael McGuffin will be joined by Gretchen DuBeau of the Alliance for Natural Health and Joshua M. Sharfstein of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to discuss what regulations are working for dietary supplements, what areas urgently need improvement, and what changes to existing regulations would actually benefit consumers.

AHPA President Michael McGuffin will be joined by Gretchen DuBeau of the Alliance for Natural Health and Joshua M. Sharfstein of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to discuss what regulations are working for dietary supplements, what areas urgently need improvement, and what changes to existing regulations would actually benefit consumers. Midterm election outcomes: A new congress offers new challenges and opportunities for the herbal product industry. Michael McGuffin and Pete Evich, AHPA’s national legislative consultant, will discuss the ramifications of the 2022 midterm election results on mandatory product listing, environmental legislation, the structure of the FDA, and AHPA’s legislative priorities in 2023.

A new congress offers new challenges and opportunities for the herbal product industry. Michael McGuffin and Pete Evich, AHPA’s national legislative consultant, will discuss the ramifications of the 2022 midterm election results on mandatory product listing, environmental legislation, the structure of the FDA, and AHPA’s legislative priorities in 2023. Reg Talks: In these short form, lightning style updates—inspired by the brevity and subject matter focus of TED Talks—attendees will learn the need-to-know information from subject matter experts on a variety of many regulatory issues of importance to the dietary supplement and natural products industries, including California Proposition 65 and mandatory product listing.

For those who cannot attend live, session recordings will be available for all registered attendees to watch on-demand after the event concludes to ensure all of the content and information from the congress can be easily accessed and reviewed, so don’t miss out!

Register here.