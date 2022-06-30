Gluten Intolerance Group to Host “A Night to Care” Gala

The event will raise funds for programs further GIG Cares’ mission to foster connections across the gluten-free community.

Auburn, WA—The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) and GIG Cares will host a “A Night to Care,” gala in Tacoma, WA, on August 27. The fundraiser will support a variety of programs for the gluten-free community.

The goal is to raise funds for GIG Cares initiatives, including:

GIG Cares’ Cutting Costs food relief program

Generation GF programs for gluten-free children and teens

Support groups for the gluten-free community, and more

These programs further GIG Cares’ mission to foster connections across the gluten-free community.

The Night to Care gala will be an evening of food and entertainment, with silent and live auctions, in-person and online. As a result: VIP tickets, a NASCAR driving experience, and trip to Iceland will be among the auction prizes.

“We’re grateful for the continued support of all those contributing that make these much-needed programs possible,” said Channon Quinn, CEO of GIG Cares. “Thank you in advance to those who can attend this gala or participate in the charitable auctions. That support will make it possible to continue to expand our operation to ensure that no one goes hungry due to the cost of gluten-free food and positivity is cultivated through our other programs designed to connect the gluten-free community.”

Find more information and register here.