People News: November 2022

Who is moving up and who is moving on in the natural products industry? Check out the latest news on new hires, promotions, and more!

The Board of Directors of Rodale Institute announced the upcoming retirement of Jeff Moyer from the position of Chief Executive Officer. Moyer will remain as CEO until the Spring of 2023, when he will transition to CEO Emeritus and continue to support and advise the organization. Since joining Rodale Institute in 1976, Moyer has been dedicated to advancing the mission of the Institute and regenerative organic agriculture as farm director, executive director, and CEO. The Board of Directors will retain an executive search firm to select a new CEO. After joining Rodale Institute in 1976, Moyer spent 39 years as Farm Manager/Director before being appointed as Executive Director of the Institute in 2015. Five years later, he was named CEO. Moyer is well-known for conceptualizing and popularizing a Rodale Institute-invented tractor attachment dubbed the “roller crimper.” It’s a vital tool in no-till organic agriculture as it reduces soil erosion, improves soil health, and increases biodiversity. Moyer’s professional accomplishments also include serving as the chair of the National Organic Standards Board. Currently, he sits on the boards of the Regenerative Organic Alliance, the Soil Health Institute, and the advisory board of The Real Organic Project. In addition, he is a founding board member of Pennsylvania Certified Organic and past Founder and Board Chair of The Seed Farm, a farmer incubator project. He was recently named to City and State Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Power 100 list.

Unilever CEO Alan Jope has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the company at the end of 2023, after five years in the role. The Board will now proceed with a formal search for a successor and will consider both internal and external candidates. Unilever Chairman Nils Andersen said, “Unilever has seen improved performance, enabled by its clear strategic choices and a significant company transformation. The Board will now conduct an orderly succession process and support Alan and the management team in further driving the performance of Unilever…Alan’s retirement next year will mark the end of a remarkable career with Unilever. Under his leadership, Unilever has made critical changes to its strategy, structure and organization that position it strongly for success. This work continues, and we will thank Alan wholeheartedly for his leadership and contribution to our business when he leaves next year.”

NOW announced the addition of Tieraona Low Dog, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Low Dog is recognized as a leading expert in integrative medicine. She is a noted physician, educator, and author. Her works include four books with National Geographic, 54 peer-reviewed scientific articles, and 24 chapters for medical textbooks. She has been honored by numerous organizations over the years, including by Time Magazine as “Innovator in Complementary and Alternative Medicine,” NPR’s The People’s Pharmacy Award for Excellence in Research and Communication for the Public Health, the New York Zen Center’s Compassionate Care Award, the Integrative Healthcare Leadership Award, and the American Herbal Products Association’s Herbal Insight Award.

Jeff Chilton, founder of Nammex, has been appointed to the Council of the International Society for Medicinal Mushrooms (ISMM), a group of scientists and experts working for the advancement of research in the field of medicinal mycology. ISMM is the only organization that focuses specifically on the medicinal aspects of mushrooms, according to a press release. The mission of the Council is “promote the global impact of the medicinal mushroom industry for the benefit of human health and welfare by upgrading the integration and development in all aspects of the international medicinal mushroom industry.”

Dicentra, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and global consulting firm for the life sciences and food industries for over 20 years, welcomed Fabian Jaramillo as Director of Business Development, Consulting for its Consulting division. Jaramillo is a results-driven sales executive with more than seven years of experience in sales management. His experience includes successfully managing client relationships, acquiring and retaining clients, and meeting and exceeding growth targets.

Open Book Extracts has appointed Ryan Schroeder as Chief Financial Officer and Steven Ferrell as Vice President of Human Resources. Schroeder is an operationally minded financial expert with a successful track record scaling small and mid-size companies, from Medterra to Full Swing Golf. Ferrell is a seasoned HR professional with a background in supporting the cannabis industry since 2017, as well as other industries spanning manufacturing, supply chain, pharmaceutical, and retail. Ferrell most recently served as the senior HR director with Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the nation.