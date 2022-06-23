People News, July 2022: Kyowa Hakko USA, ADM, PLT

Who is moving up, and who is moving on? Check out the latest in the natural products industry.

The company has added Professor Colin Hill to the IMMUSE Scientific Advisory Board. Hill will further educate on postbiotics and to work on defining postbiotics through the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP). His role will consist of engaging in group discussions, delivering feedback, and evaluating the scientific group. He has served on the ISAPP Board of Directors since 2009 and was President from 2012-2015. Hill was lead author on the ISAPP consensus paper on probiotics. Also, Hill participated in the ISAPP consensus panel on postbiotics, led ISAPP discussion groups during meetings, and co-authored 10 ISAPP publications.

Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc., commented, “We are privileged to have someone with such extensive knowledge and expertise in postbiotics join us to add his uniquely scientific perspective to our work with IMMUSE. Dr. Hill will help lead Kyowa Hakko’s future efforts in postbiotics. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Hill as we are only beginning to discover the many opportunities that postbiotics hold for human health.”

Ron Bandler is ADM’s new Vice President and Treasurer. He follows John Stott, who recently started in the new position of President, ADM Investor Services, Inc. Bandler previously served as Assistant Treasurer. There, he was in charge of foreign exchange risk management, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, cash management, accounts payable, and more. He has worked at ADM for over 32 years in a variety of roles.

PLT appointed Dawna Salter-Farfan, Ph.D., RD as its Senior Manager of Clinical Research. Prior to joining PLT, Dr. Salter-Farfan spent nearly 14years with Amway’s Nutrilite Division, most recently as a Principal Scientist in Nutrition Investigation and Clinical Research. She provided expert scientific and technical guidance for product formulation, labeling and advertising claims, as well as marketing-driven promotions. At PLT, she will support the company’s expanding clinical development program, including trial design, reporting and publication. She will join the company’s Innovation team helping drive the discovery and development of new science-based ingredient solutions.

In an effort to continue to grow the company’s U.S. footprint, NutriLeads announced Steve Meredith (GM of NutraHealth) as a new U.S. Representative for NutriLeads. Meredith has over 20 years of experience selling branded specialty ingredients with demonstrated clinically proven health benefits for companies ranging from TSI Health Sciences, Biothera, PLT Health Solutions, and Gencor. He spent more than 10 years as VP of Sales of North America for Biothera, representing the immune health ingredient, Wellmune. His background demonstrates a strong commitment to bringing efficacious ingredients to the market.