Show Your Love! Nominate Your Pick for 2022 Retailer of the Year

With so many dedicated natural products retailers out there serving their communities and promoting wellness, trying to select just one to highlight as the Retailer of the Year is a challenge, and we need your help. Please share your nomination for the 2022 WholeFoods Magazine Retailer of the Year. If you know a retailer who has gone above and beyond, let us know!
To submit your nomination, please fill out the nomination form.
Your nomination must include:
- Name of retailer you are nominating, and why they deserve to win.
- Location and website for the retailer.
- Your name (this will be anonymous).
- Your affiliation/company name.
- Your phone number.
Deadline for submitting a nomination is AUGUST 31, 2022.
We’ll announce the winner later this year, and share what makes this retailer exception in our November issue.
Past Retailer of the Year winners include:
2021 Retailer of the Year: Marlene’s Market & Deli
2020 Retailer of the Year: Weavers Way
Who will the earn the honor in 2022? Help us decide!