The Natural View: Exploring the Benefits of Setria® Glutathione

Todd Pauli of 24 Stories Marketing and Maggie Jaqua of WholeFoods Magazine talk with Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc., about a branded form of glutathione that can help to maintain optimal glutathione levels and overall good health, supporting healthy aging, a healthy immune system, and detoxification. Get the scoop on this ingredient, which has a key place in many of the most in-demand categories today, including immune support, sports nutrition, and nutri-beauty.

This podcast is sponsored by Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc.