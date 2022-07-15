Spotlight on Alkemist Assured from Alkemist Labs

Alkemist Labs, founded in 1997, is an established leader in botanical identity testing, phytochemical potency analysis, and contaminant screening, encompassing all herbs and fungi in commerce.

And after seven years of encouraging industry members to share their test results as a demonstration of quality, Alkemist Labs launched Alkemist AssuredTM. This is a two-tiered program to help ingredient suppliers and finished products companies do just that. By focusing on botanical and fungal products, Alkemist’s program is unique in the industry and spotlights the quality and transparency for plant and mushroom testing.

Learn more about Alkemist Labs and Alkemist Assured in our Leadership Spotlight.

*Sponsored by Alkemist Labs