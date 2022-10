Earth Mama Organics has released Organic Elderberry Immune Tea, the newest addition to the company’s herbal tea line. The herbal blend was created to support immune health. It is USDA certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher. It is also made without artificial colors, flavor, or sweeteners. The tea can be consumed by anyone, including women who are pregnant and breastfeeding, the company says. The SRP is $6.29.

