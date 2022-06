Pharmakon Supernatural has released their line of gummies, HRBLS. The line has three unique formulas: Everyday Endurance, Digestness, and Nerve Less. Everyday Endurance contains ginseng and guarana and is designed to support natural energy and encourage better focus and brain health. Digestness has a blend of citrus and herbal notes using tangerine, chamomile, and ginger. Nerve Less is a blend that contains ashwagandha and lavender.

