Live Earth Products has released LM-32 HC, a fulvic acid based supplement. The company says it is designed to support gut health, immune function, and cognitive health, when taken regularly. It also supports digestion and nutrient absorption. LM-32 HC is cold water extracted fulvic acid from humic shale, mined exclusively from the Rockland mine of Utah, the company says. It is non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free, and vegan. It is also 100% organic and free of fillers and additives.

