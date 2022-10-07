NutriLeads Launches Premix and Market-Ready Supplement Solutions

NutriLeads BV has partnered with Royal DSM to develop premix and market-ready supplement solutions. The products will support immunity via gut modulation with BeniCaros, a bioactive polysaccharide (fiber) that comes from upcycled carrot pomace. One serving is 300 mg, making it a good choice for premixes and combinations products, the company says. NutriLeads uses natural, eco-friendly ingredients.
