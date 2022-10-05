Trace Minerals Expands Gummy Line

Trace Minerals has announced the expansion of its gummy line. Electrolyte Stamina Gummies provide electrolytes to make up for those lost from sweating; they help support energy and prevent dehydration, and have a SRP $28.99. Vitamin D3 + K2 Gummies pair two essential nutrients that support strong and healthy bones, heart health, and immunity. They come in strawberry flavor and have a SRP of $24.99. Quercetin Gummies provide 500 mg of quercetin to support immunity, longevity, and a healthy cardiovascular system. The mango flavored gummies are sugar free and have a SRP of $29.99. All of the gummies are gluten free, certified vegan or vegetarian, plant-based, gelatin free, and naturally flavored.

www.traceminerals.com