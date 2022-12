Ultima Replenisher has released Ultima Beauty to support healthy skin, hair, and nails. The collagen powder is formulated with electrolytes for hydration, and a blend of vitamin C and zinc. Each serving contains 9.5 grams of grass-fed collagen and six electrolytes. It comes in Strawberry Kiwi and Mango Pineapple varieties. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, and keto friendly.

www.ultimareplenisher.com