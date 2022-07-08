NPA Applauds NJ’s Push to Recognize Creatine Day

NPA asks health and wellness supporters to keep writing to members of the New Jersey state legislature through the NPA Action Center in order to continue building support.

Washington, D.C.—New Jersey State Senator Bob Singer introduced a Senate Joint Resolution, which has now established July 9 as Creatine Day. The Natural Products Association (NPA) asks health and wellness supporters to keep writing to members of the New Jersey state legislature through the NPA Action Center in order to continue building support.

“Creatine is one of the most popular nutritional supplements because of its long history of strength and muscle health,” said Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., NPA President and CEO. “A broad body of clinical research has shown that creatine can enhance muscle growth, sports performance, strength, training, post-exercise recovery, injury prevention and rehabilitation. We are extremely grateful to Senator Singer for recognizing the importance of creatine supplementation. We encourage his colleagues to co-sponsor his Resolution.”

Sports Nutrition Boost

In light of the news, Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, weighed in. “At The Vitamin Shoppe, creatine is one of our most popular and fastest-growing sports nutrition supplements,” Leite said. “We wanted to shine a spotlight on this uniquely effective nutritional supplement and its many benefits to consumers by establishing July 9 as National Creatine Day. As a proud, New Jersey-based company with over 700 stores nationwide, we are thrilled that the New Jersey State Senate is considering a resolution to officially do the same in the great state of New Jersey.”

While creatine is known as an ingredient to boost strength and muscle health, findings show additional benefits.

Additional benefits of creatine include:

Supporting healthy aging

Helping to ward off muscle loss in older adults

Boosting brain function and memory

Assisting in healthy glucose metabolism

Supporting healthy blood sugar balance

National Creatine Day, July 9

In celebration of National Creatine Day, July 9, The Vitamin Shoppe will release its new BodyTech Creatine HCl (hydrochloride) formula, which is water soluble and bioavailable. The product discount will increase to 30% off during July 9 and 10. The offer applies at all of its retail locations and Super Supplement stores, as well as online.

