Layn Natural Ingredients Expands Tea Extract Line

Layn Natural Ingredients has added to its tea extract portfolio with an Instant Tea Extract Powder Line. Available in caffeinated and decaffeinated, there are 5 varieties: Black Tea, Green Tea, Pu-erh Tea, White Tea, and Oolong Tea. The line was formulated using a water extraction method, helping to retain the flavor in traditional tea leaves. The powder can be used in hot and cold tea. It can be used for flavor and product preservation applications. All powders are non-GMO, and organic options are available.

