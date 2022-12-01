Nature Crops Gets Premarket Approval for Ahiflower Oil

Ahiflower oil supplier Nature Crops International announced that ANVISA, the National Health Surveillance Agency of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, has granted “safety and efficacy as a bioactive substance” premarket approval of Ahiflower. Ahiflower is known for containing a high dose of omega, which Nature Crops says can be translated into food-friendly formats that traditionally have been difficult to address with marine and algal omega-3 sources. The Ahiflower is grown regeneratively by independently qualified farmers. The oil contains omega-3s, stearidonic acid, and omega-6 linolenic acid, which supports brain, heart, skin, and immune health.

