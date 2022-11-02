Nutrameltz Supplements Launches Dissolvable Delivery Format

Nutrameltz new delivery system format is now available. The dissolvable format is taken orally and melts in the mouth. It comes in blister packs and has a three-year stability and shelf-life. It incorporates FDT (fast dissolving technology), with increased bioavailability and fast onset of action, to be placed on the tongue and go. It is targeted for the pill averse, including children and the elderly population. Its condition-specific categories include: antioxidants, immunity, beauty (hair, skin and nails), mood, stress and sleep support, joint health, energy support, digestive health, heart health, weight management, healthy blood sugar support, women’s health and vision health.

https://nutrameltz.com