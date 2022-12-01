PLT Health Solutions Releases Water-Soluble Rhodiolife

PLT Health Solutions, Inc., will begin offering its Rhodiolife Rhodiola rosea ingredient in a water-soluble form, intended for use in beverages. PLT shared that work on developing this product form was completed by PLT innovation partner Nektium Pharma. It included a full suite of applications and shelf-life testing in beverages. The tests confirm that water-soluble Rhodiolife will not impact the color or flavor of formulations, the company says, and that the active components of the adaptogen remain stable through processing and ultimate consumer use. Studies have shown Rhodiolife did not impact the Brix or pH of an orange beverage, and there was also no change in total rosavins content.

www.plthealth.com