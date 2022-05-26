Seaweed Stabilizer

IFF announced the U.S. launch of SEAFLOUR, a nutrient-dense hydrocolloid sourced from non-GMO red seaweed. The company says this ingredient is all natural stabilizer for brands targeting a growing consumer demand for clean label products. SEAFLOUR, known as ‘seaweed flour’ or ‘natural seaweed’, is non-allergenic. It contains protein, fiber, and minerals. IFF adds that it offers stability, high-suspension ability and excellent mouthfeel, making it ideal for plant-based beverage applications such as nut- and soy-based milks. It is also kosher and halal certified.

