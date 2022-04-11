High School CEO Sees Significant Company Growth

Austin, TX—Mikaila Ulmer is having a great start to 2022. Not only is Ulmer graduating from high school this year, but her mission-driven company Me & the Bees Lemonade has grown 317% in the last two years, with distribution to all 50 states. The company has been named to the 2022 class of the Inc. 5000 list, landing at number 36 on the Southwest regionL list of independent small businesses.

“As we are experiencing our highest growth phase of our 13 years in ‘buzzness,’ it’s so validating to be recognized right now for our hard work of helping save the bees with every bottle of our product sold, and for our perseverance toward being known as America’s favorite lemonade brand,” said Ulmer in a press release. “Thanks so much to our ‘bee-lievers’ for seeking out our products more than ever before and to our team for all of their hard work and dedication.”

Additionally, Me & the Bees experienced year-over-year growth last year and is expected to do the same in 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-thecharts growth companies,” Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief, Inc., in the release. “They are disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”