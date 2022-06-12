5 Rituals to Wind Down, Rest Well & Wake Refreshed

There are days when I wake up ready to go to sleep. Who’s with me? And then when I finally slide into bed excited to drift off, I’m hit with a boost of energy. WIDE AWAKE. What’s up with that? This may be caused by day-to-day overstimulation. There’s so much energy swirling around us these days, and while we’re more aligned and connected than ever, we’re also more plugged in than ever! That gets digested differently in all of us. Whether you’re a multi-passionate mover and shaker on Zoom calls all day, or carrying the burdens of our collective growing pains, you have likely experienced this too!

As a person committed to the journey of going within, quieting the mind, and embodying moments of restorative stillness, these are the most effective tips I’ve discovered to peacefully drift into a great sleep that replenishes the whole system.

Reduce Screen Time

Prioritize going off the grid for at least 30 minutes before bed. Up to two hours is ideal, but let’s be real. That’s not always conducive to our lifestyles. It’s a simple practice that yields major results. Checking out of all that’s happening outside ourselves is a beautiful way to reconnect within and expand fully into the present moment.

Burn Copal

Copal is a South American tradition. It’s an incense made from the resin of a Copal tree. It has similar benefits to Sage: It clears the electromagnetic field and can help shed unwanted energies from a space. Copal also may raise the vibration of a space and enhance positive energy. Since it clears and uplifts at the same time, I notice a balancing effect that feels very grounding and peaceful before bed.

Incorporate a Soul-to-Skin Evening Routine

A good glow begins within. I choose products that light me up from a soul level because when I feel good, I look good. I’m obsessed with my Heritage Store Nourishing Rose Oil as an extra hydration layer before bed. As I gently massage this luxurious treatment over my face and decolletage, I think or say the mantra, “Please help me keep my heart open even when it’s triggered to shut and always choose love.” Without fail, I notice an instant youthful, dewy sparkle that shines as bright as my soul feels.

Practice Gratitude

Take a conscious moment to reflect on some things you’re grateful for in bed. Love, care, compassion and gratitude—it’s the heart’s proven optimal state. In fact, Harvard Health reports that expressing thanks may be one of the simplest ways to feel good and spread that positive ripple effect of love to others. Your heart can actually touch people. A HeartMath study revealed that the heart’s energy can be detected eight feet from the body. As we expand our gratitude consciousness individually, we empower the collective whole. What’s a more inspiring way to wind down than reveling in that?!

Prep Your Sleep Space

One of the simplest ways I reset, uplift, relax and transition into a delightful bedtime is to spray my face (and bedding) with Rosewater right before I curl into my covers. I get an instant boost of joy in every spritz! Extra points that it’s proven to increase skin’s hydration by 3X. Good vibes and great skin is what lovely dreams are made of!