How’s it going? Let’s discuss!

The February issue is here: Read on about heart health, pet trends, adaptogens, and more, which can all be found in this month's issue.

The WholeFoods Magazine team is gearing up to present you with the findings from our 45th Annual Retailer Survey, which will appear in our March 2023 issue. A sneak peak at this year’s survey data:

74% of respondents were natural products/health food stores, natural products co-ops, nutrition/herb stores, or natural pharmacies.

26% of respondents represented a mix of natural practitioners or doctors carrying nutritional supplement inventory; natural pet products stores, kitchen and home goods stores, gym, and prepared foods/restaurant; natural products supermarket; and independent conventional supermarkets offering significant natural/organic assortments.

As we have done for years, we asked survey respondents to sound off, simply inviting them to tell us about anything that is on their mind regarding the state of the business. And as usual, the responses we received varied widely. From cheerful “Everything is amazing and great.”

… to a hopeful “I want to grow.”

….to a worrisome “Work ethics are dwindling and expectations from employers are growing beyond what we can do. This bare minimum vibe is going to kill off small businesses. ”

In the March issue, we’ll dive into more of the comments, and present the data that puts the varying experiences and outlooks in perspective. We’ll also offer insights and action strategies that can help support your business in 2023 and beyond.

To the retailers who participated in the survey, we give our sincere thanks. Your participation helps us—and companies throughout the natural products industry and beyond—better understand your needs and support your efforts. If you didn’t get the survey to fill out last year, send us an email at editor@wfcinc.com with the subject line SURVEY and we will add your name to the list to receive next year’s survey. We’d love to hear from you!

We’d also love to get your input for our monthly What’s Selling column, which features retailers from each region of the U.S. spotlighting the supplements, foods, beverages, health and beauty aids (HABA), and more gems that are driving sales. New for 2023, we’re highlighting a trend that emerges from the data each month, to help you learn more about what consumers are adding to their baskets (see page 7 of this issue). If you’d like to participate in What’s Selling, fill out the form at www.wholefoodsmagazine.com/whatsselling/.

Speaking of brands that are driving sales, it’s time to cast your vote in WholeFoods Magazine’s annual Natural Choice Awards! Every year, natural products retailers choose the products that have had the greatest impact on their businesses by filling out an online ballot that makes it easy to vote on 20 categories in the supplements, foods, HABA, and pet products categories. Go to www.wholefoodsmagazine.com/natural-choice-awards/ to recognize the companies and products that are making a positive difference on your bottom line. Voting closes February 4, 2023, and we will reveal the winners in the April 2023 issue. Stay tuned!

Maggie Jaqua

Content Director