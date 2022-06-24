Dr. Muhammed Majeed, Sabinsa

“I believe if you bring ordinary people into leadership positions and give them the opportunity to fail, they will make much better leaders of the future. If you don’t make mistakes, you are not doing anything. — Dr. Muhammed Majeed

At Sabinsa, we place emphasis on developing and bringing to market products with scientific and clinical substantiation. This is one of Sabinsa’s core business philosophies and is responsible for fueling the company’s ongoing commercial success. Sabinsa has obtained several IND-approved clinical protocols for its products from the FDA, and offers several with GRAS status. With more than 120 scientists working full-time conducting ongoing research both in India and the United States, Sabinsa continues to develop and patent beneficial nutrients for the world market. Presently, Sabinsa owns over 350 U.S. and International patents and has 300 pending patent applications worldwide.

Making an Impact During COVID & Beyond

The company’s long-standing fair trade contracts with farmers and reforestation program are well known. In addition, the Dr. Majeed Foundation [the philanthropic organization started and funded by the Sami-Sabinsa Group founder and chairman, Dr. Muhammed Majeed] was quick to take action when the pandemic arrived in India. Disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic caused hardship aross the world, with the poorest people in India hit particularly hard, early in the pandemic. With the objective of helping to alleviate food insecurity, the Dr. Majeed Foundation gave 5,500 bags of 10 kilo each of rice to the people of Magadi, Karnataka. More than 5,000 people benefitted from the event.

The Dr. Majeed Foundation also channeled significant support to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through contributions to organizations, as well as to its own community outreach programs to vulnerable communities in Bengaluru and in Hyderabad, India. Financial contributions included US $1.32 million to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), and over $250,000 to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. The funds were used for combating, containment, and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar situations that may occur in the future.

Money raised by the PM CARES Fund supplied 50,000 ventilators, invested in vaccine development, and funded the care of migrant laborers. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Dr. Majeed Foundation distributed a total of 3,600 kits containing essential food items, protective equipment, hand sanitizers, and health supplements.

Recent Developments at Sabinsa

Sabinsa has introduced several new branded ingredients in recent years, including:

CurCousin™ containing Calebin A, a curcumin analog naturally present in Curcuma longa and Curcuma caesia (black turmeric). It helps balance healthy lipid levels and supports a healthy body weight by inhibiting fat cells, among other benefits. The product is clinically studied with a dosage of 25 mg twice a day. Sabinsa holds 65 patents on CurCousin, which has self-affirmed GRAS status.

Other new products include Sabroxy® from the bark of the Indian Trumpet tree—Oroxyllum indicum—targeting brain health, and Livlonga®, a unique blend of three scientifically validated ingredients (Curcumin C3 complex® , BioPerine® and Livinol®) to support healthy liver function. We will soon be launching a heat inactivated spores product called Immunospore™ for healthy immunity benefits and Cirpusins, from nutgrass root (Cyperus rotundus), standardized to contain 5% stilbenes for healthy weight management and to support healthy body mass index.

We have also introduced new cosmeceutical ingredients for healthy skin and hair: Olepent and Proscalpin. We are constantly innovating to launch new molecules with functional benefits for different health conditions which brands can use in their formulations. Most new products we introduce have clinical backing and are protected by U.S. and international patents.

Lessons Learned the Hard Way

It was back in 1995 I learned a lesson the hard way. If you are in the natural product ingredients business, you really should have patent protection. My first blockbuster product “Garcinia” was copied and sold at extremely low prices by competitors in the U.S. market. That is the time that I learned that it is a patent that will protect you from people putting your brand name on their ingredients. That protection helps you support innovation with continued research.

Leading by Example

I believe if you bring ordinary people into leadership positions and give them the opportunity to fail, they will make much better leaders of the future. If you don’t make mistakes, you are not doing anything.

Words of Wisdom

The natural product industry is sometimes called the snake oil business by the mainstream media. It is so regrettable that some of the companies in our industry are behaving in such ways that earn this label. I hope and pray that the industry wakes up and does not promote such companies because that is to all of our detriment.

All About Sabinsa

Sabinsa, founded in 1988, is a manufacturer and supplier of herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, probiotics, minerals, and specialty fine chemicals. The company was founded by Dr. Muhammed Majeed, who serves as Chairman of the company.

The company markets over 120 standardized botanical extracts and employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 13 manufacturing, R&D, sales, and distribution facilities.

Process development and product innovation form the focus of the ongoing R&D efforts in the company’s research facilities, located in India and in the United States. Products are extensively researched, patented, and supported by hundreds of published clinical studies. Sabinsa’s botanical cultivation program totals nearly 40,000 acres, to ensure sustainable, fair-trade materials are used in its ingredients.

Products containing Sabinsa’s high-quality, science-based ingredients are found in fine products throughout the world. Sabinsa has marketing offices in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, Europe–Eastern (Poland) and Western (Germany)–India, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, and Vietnam, plus agent representation in Far East Asia and South America.

Sabinsa has pioneered numerous herbal and mineral ingredients in the nutraceuticals market

Many of these ingredients are the leading branded ingredients in several categories.

One of the products for which Sabinsa is best known is Curcumin C3 Complex®, the most clinically studied turmeric extract in the world. Sabinsa’s expertise with curcuminoids has led to several other patented curcumin products offering formulation options. This includes Curcumin C3 Reduct® ODN, a patented, off-white color extract, standardized to 95% tetrahydrocurcuminoids. These potent active metabolites of curcuminoids are more easily absorbed by the GI tract than curcumin itself. The manufacturing advantage of C3 Reduct includes that it is colorless and thus non-staining. As it is all active metabolites, a smaller amount of material offers the same benefits.

Some of Sabinsa’s other popular ingredients include:

BioPerine®, the shelf-stable probiotic LactoSpore®, SeleniumSeLECT®, Promond®, DigeZyme® digestive enzymes blend, Sabeet®, Saberry®, Boswellin®, GarCitrin®, ZeaLutein®, ForsLean®, Bacopin®, Shagandha®, Livinol®, Nigellin®, Sabroxy® and many others.