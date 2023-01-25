People News: February 2023

Who is moving up and who is moving on in the natural products industry? Check out the latest news on new hires, promotions, and more!

Kerry has appointed Bruce Brown as VP of Supplements in North America. Brown will take on leadership of Kerry’s supplement business for the region, bringing together Kerry’s portfolio of science-backed wellness ingredients, proteins, enzymes and taste technologies for customers in the U.S. and Canada. Brown joined Kerry following the company’s acquisition of Natreon in March 2022.

KeHE announced that as part of an ongoing succession process, Deb Conklin will become the company’s President and CEO on April 1, 2023. Brandon Barnholt will move into the Executive Chairman role. Barnholt has been the company’s President and CEO for 15 years, and helped lead the company through a time of growth, according to a press release. During Barnholt’s tenure, KeHE expanded from a Midwest Specialty Distributor to the largest pure play Distributor of Specialty, Natural, Organic and Fresh products in North America, including the acquisition of Tree of Life, Nature’s Best, and Monterrey Provisions. Conklin has served as a board member for KeHE’s employee-owned enterprise. Concurrently, she has been the President and CEO of the Reddy Ice company.

Steven Dentali, Ph.D., is now consulting with Nammex as a science advisor. Dr. Dentali’s expertise will augment the company’s efforts to lead the mushroom category in best practices as this segment continues to grow, according to a press release. Dr. Dentali is a Botanical Science professional with more than 30 years of postgraduate experience working in the herbal/botanical supplement industry. Holding a doctorate in Pharmaceutical Sciences, he has worked in various corporate roles guiding botanical ingredient-specific expertise as well as consulting on integrity concerns for natural products, including fungi. Having served as CSO for the American Herbal Products Association for 11 years, he is experiened at serving scientific, quality, and regulatory industrial issues.

Oterra announced the addition of Vera Karmebäck to the team as its first Global Sustainability Lead. Karmebäck enhances the international profile of the company, having been named a UN Global Compact SDG Pioneer in 2022.

Steve Polonowski has joined Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods as Chief Customer Officer. Polonowski has worked at global consumer packaged goods companies including Glanbia Performance Nutrition, and most recently has worked at Amazing Grass, Simple Mills, and BetterBrand, where he served as President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Daiya announced the appointment of Melanie Domer to Chief Marketing Officer and Erin Legge to Chief Financial Officer. Domer will lead the Consumer Marketing and Innovation teams, driving a deeper connection to Daiya consumers and helping to build an innovation pipeline. Legge will oversee the finance and IT teams of the company.

Good Culture has named Arielle Knutson as Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Wayne Olson as Vice President of Manufacturing & Supply Chain. Knutson will be responsible for brand marketing, awareness, and growth, leading innovation strategy and commercialization with a focus on the brand’s sustainability practices and consumer experience. Olson will lead strategic network manufacturing, capacity planning, logistics network optimization, supply chain planning, continuous improvement, and gross margin.