Saputo Dairy USA Launches Plant-based Cheese

Vitalite plant-based cheeses from Saputo Dairy are rolling out to retailers nationwide. The line includes six varieties: Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Slices, Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Shreds, Plant-Based Cheddar Style Slices, Plant-Based Cheddar Style Shreds, Plant-Based Grated Parmesan Style, and Plant-Based Creamy Original Spread. The company says the cheeses are ideal pizza, pasta, tacos, sandwiches, salads, dips, desserts, and more. Vitalite products are made without genetically modified ingredients and are vegan- and kosher-certified, gluten-free, and, except for the Creamy Original Spread, soy-free.

Vitalite.com