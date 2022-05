Joining the Healthy Glow line from ShiKai: Very Clean 5-Step Body Care System, Super C Serum, Vitamin C Mist Toner and Brightening Cream. The Very Clean system will include five skincare products: Body Wash, Bamboo Scrub, Body Lotion, Hand Cream, and Barrier Cream. The line is designed to exfoliate, moisturize, hydrate, and protein skin. Each product in the line delivers vitamins and is gluten-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and in recyclable packaging.

www.shikai.com