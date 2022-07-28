Consumer Survey: Vitamin K2 Use, Awareness Continues to Grow

More than two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey said they have taken vitamins, minerals, herbs or other dietary supplements to help manage their health. Among the top supplements consumers reach for? Vitamin K2.

Marcq-en-Baroeul, France and East Brunswick, NJ—More than two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey said they have taken vitamins, minerals, herbs or other dietary supplements to help manage their health. Among the top supplements consumers reach for? Vitamin K2. That’s according to a findings from Industry Transparency Center.

Key Findings from the 2022 Supplement Consumer Survey

The “ITC Insights – 2022 Supplement Consumer Survey” was conducted by Dynata from March 1-26, 2022. It was written and analyzed by the Industry Transparency Center. Analysts looked at data from 3,500 dietary supplement consumers 18 to 65+ years of age. The breakdown of supplement consumers: 1,000 U.S., 1,000 China, 500 UK, 500 Germany, 500 Italy. Participants identifying as female represented 52% of respondents, and those identifying as male represented 48%. Among the key findings, as outlined in a press release:

63% reported, “I am proactive about my health and take steps to lower health risks”

76% said, “I use/have used vitamins, minerals, herbs or other dietary supplements to help manage my health.”

Vitamin K2 Emerges as a Top Ingredient

62% reported using vitamin K2 supplements, ranking in the top 10 ingredients used.

The 18–54 age group showed an increase in usage of Vitamin K2 compared to those 55+.

Vitamin K2 saw a sharp increase in use from 2020-2022. And while no single supplement increased usage across all countries, the experts report that K2 was one of the closest to achieving universal growth.

“Perceived effectiveness” of K2 was greater in total supplement users than “regular users.” The analysts said this suggests future growth is likely, as people who don’t currently use K2 regularly have a high perception of it.

Bone Health and Heart Health ranked as the top reasons for using Vitamin K2, especially for regular users. The researchers noted that irregular users cited various reasons, including “bioavailability of other supplements.”

Brain Health and Mental Acuity also ranked relatively high and have a low gap between irregular and regular users. The researchers believe this partially confirms “the earlier hypothesis of potential opportunities in this area.”

Branded Ingredients Appeal to Consumers

The researchers also asked consumers about branded ingredients.

For supplement users of branded ingredients, “Quality,” “Safety,” “Trust,” “Efficacy,” and “Clinical Validation” ranked as the top 5 reasons for use.

37% of regular users said they always look for branded ingredients and are willing to pay a premium. 22% said they look for branded ingredients but are not willing to pay a premium.

Nearly 60% of Vitamin K2 users are looking for branded ingredients. The analysts said this suggests products utilizing premium materials represent a competitive edge.

“This survey confirms what we see commercially in many ways. Consumers have a high trust and interest in Vitamin K2, especially those looking for specific health benefits,” said Xavier Berger, Global Market Manager, Gnosis by Lesaffre, which offers branded vitamin K2 ingredients. “It is also nice to see that ‘quality,’ ‘efficacy’ (i.e., proof that it works), and ‘safety’ are recognized in the branded ingredients. MenaQ7 is a standout Vitamin K2 in this regard, as it is the only K2 as MK-7 with clinical validation confirming bone and cardiovascular benefits.”

Berger added, “Very interesting is that 67% of consumers said they look for a specific Vitamin K2 brand while purchasing their supplements, and our two brands – MenaQ7 K2 as MK-7 and vitaMK7 – are in the top 3 brands most sought out.”