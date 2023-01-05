5 Pet Health Trends for 2023

Chicago, IL—ADM shared a report of the top five pet trends going into the new year. These trends build on ADM’s larger annual report of global consumer trends.

Modern pet parents treat their pets as good as (or better than!) themselves.

As human trends increasingly inform pet nutrition innovations, new ways to proactively support pets’ overall well-being will continue to emerge. Most pet owners are seeking out foods, treats and supplements to enhance their furry friends’ physical and behavioral health.

Top concerns supported by pet supplements include:

anxiety and calming

mobility and joints

immune function

skin and coat

liver and kidney

digestion

“As a go-to partner to forward-thinking pet nutrition companies, ADM is invested in producing pet food the right way, benefiting pets as well as their parents, the industry and the planet,” said Jorge Martínez, President, ADM Pet Nutrition, in a press release. “Brands that can nimbly adapt to a more holistic approach to pet well-being and a more responsible way of conducting business will be poised for success in 2023 and beyond.”

Mark Lotsch, ADM’s President, Global Health & Wellness, added, “Many of today’s consumers expect their pets’ foods to be made from ingredients on par with their own meals. This increasing humanization of pets is cultivating a holistic approach to pet well-being, including weight management, digestive health and customized, premium solutions. With these key consumer insights in mind, innovations in pet nutrition and wellness solutions will help satisfy pet parents’ latest demands.”

5 Pet Trends for 2023:

1. Evidence-Backed Supplements for Wellbeing

ADM reports that 57% of global pet owners say health claims are important when choosing pet food to purchase. Also, 33% of U.S. pet owners would like to see calming and anxiety relief benefits in pet food and treats. Consumers want to see evidence of treat and supplement effectiveness, too, with label claims like “clinically tested,” “scientifically studied” and “vet recommended.”

2. Animal Gut Health

A reported 60% of pet owners would like the pet foods and treats they purchase to have a digestive health benefit. In the U.S., 27% of pet supplement shoppers looked for information about their pet’s microbiome in the past 12 months. Notably, bacterial strains used for human wellness can be useful for pet care, too.

3. Personalized, Targeted Pet Care

Customized nutrition strategies that cater to an individual pet’s specific needs can enhance development and healthy aging. Research finds 88% of U.S. pet parents say it’s important to take preventative measures to protect pets’ health. Products with targeted benefits give consumers confidence that the product will deliver desired results. Plus, with more health and wellness options to choose from, pet parents can see which products offer unique ways to address specific concerns. Owners of younger pets typically look for products that can support immune function and general wellness for lifelong benefits. Parents of older pets often seek out tailored solutions, such as those that address joints and mobility. Functional treats (made with food ingredients that offer nutritional benefits) and pet health supplements (which support a specific structure or function of the body and are non-nutritional), are segments expected to grow rapidly.

4. Innovative, “Humanized” Products

New product launches present the opportunity to create an elevated, enjoyable experience for consumers and their furry companions alike. Notably, two-thirds of global pet parents like to see products with new and unusual flavors for their dogs and cats, More than 80% of owners monitor whether their pets like the taste of the products that they purchase. Fun and playful foods in eye-catching colors, exciting flavors and interesting shapes are on-trend. Dog-friendly ice cream, squeezable, lick-able cat treats and biscuits inspired by seasonal holidays are just a few examples of the humanization of pets.

5. Planet-Friendly Ingredients

Modern pet parents are shopping for high-quality, responsibly produced foods for the entire family. Over 42% of pet owners say they want to purchase pet food with sustainably sourced ingredients. Plus, 72% of pet owners say they will pick one product over another if they deem it to be more environmentally friendly.