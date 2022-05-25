Naturally Informed: Creating an Anti-Viral Gut

Recent studies suggest that the microbiome—the trillions of microbes that call our gut home—is the most accurate predictor of outcome after viral infection. Understanding the intimate relationship between gut health and immune response is critical to creating an anti-viral gut that can keep you safe in the face of viral threats. Robynne Chutkan, M.D., discussed the science and health-supporting strategies at the Naturally Informed virtual conference Microbiome: Mastering the Market.

