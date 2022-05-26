New Guide Aims to Educate on Ethical Palm Oil

Boulder, CO—Natural Habitats, through its sustainability initiative/movement Palm Done Right, announced the release Palm Positive+, A Reference Guide. The reference guide, now available for download and in hardcopy, was created to dispel health myths, promote supply chain transparency, profile the people behind sustainable palm, and educate on this ingredient.
The guide details the history of palm oil and the timeline of sustainability within the industry, plus offers information on health benefits, consumer attitudes toward palm oil, and the methodology behind sustainable palm farming. Natural Habitats noted that the guide details the many benefits of the regenerative practices behind organic palm, including helping increase plant biodiversity and sustain healthy soil even in turbulent conditions.
“Our Palm Positive+ guide was created with every audience in mind, from food manufacturers to retailers and consumers,” said Monique van Wijnbergen, Sustainability and Corporate Communication Director at Natural Habitats, in a press release. “Our goal is to continue our mission of educating the public on the benefits behind organic and sustainable palm oil. We want to show another perspective and demystify some of the simplified reasoning around the complex topic of palm oil.”
Natural Habitats also works with brand manufacturers in several industries to supply them with organic and sustainably sourced palm oil. Palm Done Right advocates for a fully traceable supply chain to ensure clean and environmentally friendly ingredients in consumer products, and also to help ensure empowerment of independent farmers to supply markets with organic, sustainable, and ethical palm oil.