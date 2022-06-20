Organic & Natural Health Surpasses Williams-Franklin Foundation Fundraising Goal

The effort has raised visibility for opportunities in the natural products industry for students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Washington, DC—At the start of 2021, Organic & Natural Health Association committed to raising a minimum of $50,000 in scholarships for the Williams-Franklin Foundation (WFF). The goal was to raise the money within five years. Less than two years after setting that goal, the association already has raised $55,205. The effort has shined a light on opportunities in the natural products industry for students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Organic & Natural Health’s efforts have received widespread industry support. AIDP, Atrium Innovations, Barrington Nutritionals, Council for Responsible Nutrition, Health Wright Products, Informa Markets, Mercola, Natural Grocers, New Hope Network, Nordic Naturals, Pitch Publicity, Purity Products, RedLeaf Biologics, RFI Ingredients and What’s Up With Supps are among those who had sponsored, partnered, or supported the WFF “Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund.” This fund has supplied seven scholarships to HBCU students interested in health and wellness careers. More scholarship recipients will be announced later in 2022.

Setting New Goals

Karen Howard, CEO and Executive Director of Organic & Natural Health, celebrated the effort. “It’s been rewarding to work with so many industry leaders on this effort. We continue to put the invitation out there to participate and be part of this systematic change that is needed in our industry.”

Howard said there is an opportunity to meet the WFF founders in person and support the Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund at NBJ Summit.

“We have doubled our fundraising goal and want to raise a total of $100,000 by the end of the summer,” Howard added. “This will significantly fast track our original initiative by providing HBCU students more opportunities to pursue careers in our industry.”

This would like to donate a tax-deductible gift to the Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund can do so here. Select “Organic & Natural Health Fund” in the drop box when donating.