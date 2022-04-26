People News: May 2022

Tom Chapman is the new CEO and Executive Director of the Organic Trade Association (OTA). Chapman’s hiring concludes a planned succession process for outgoing OTA Executive Director and CEO Laura Batcha that began in 2021. “I couldn’t imagine a better, more experienced person for this role than Tom,” Batcha shared in a press release. “Tom has been contributing to the advancement of the organic industry for nearly 20 years, and has led many different aspects of the work, which gives him a great sense of the entire organic tapestry. With Tom at the helm and working alongside our capable staff and dedicated members, OTA and organic will continue to thrive.” Most recently, Chapman served as Senior Director, Supply Chain at Kinder’s Sauce and Seasoning. He also has worked with OTA members Clif Bar and Quality Assurance International, and served as a board member with OTA members Mercaris and California Certified Organic Farmers, as NOSB Chair from 2015-2020, and as a member of the California Organic Products Advisory Committee at the California Department of Agriculture from 2007-2016.

Stratum Nutrition announced two additions of expertise in their Sales Department. Alyssa Izzi has joined Stratum Nutrition as the Southwest Region Account Manager. Previously, she worked at Crux Ingredients as an Account Manager. Eric Brown joins the team as the Northwest Region Account Manager and brings over 20 years in business-to-business and business-to-consumer sales and account management. Before signing with Stratum, Brown spent the last 14 years working for Bergstrom Nutrition as the Sales Director. Stratum also announced three promotions in the Marketing Department. Alexis Collins has been promoted to Director of Product and Brand Strategy. She joined Stratum in 2019 as Product Manager. During her tenure, she has developed the position of Product Manager and led the Marketing team. David Hoover, who took charge of creative design while managing Marketing team projects and implementing ingredient-focused strategies in 2021, has been promoted from Marketing Coordinator to Marketing Manager. Jackie Rizo has continued to increase the presence of Stratum Nutrition across the industry via print, online, and social media, showcasing Stratum’s ingredient portfolio wherever she can. She is also Stratum’s podcast host. In addition to planning all of the company’s digital and print editorial opportunities, the company says Rizzo’s ownership of industry marketing statistics and content databases makes her a valuable resource for all of Stratum’s teams. To better encompass her diverse role, Stratum Nutrition has updated her title from Content Coordinator to Digital Engagement and Communications Specialist.

May Yamada-Lifton is joining Maypro Group as its Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations for the company’s subsidiaries, including its global nutraceutical distribution business. She will support business leaders in a variety of areas including marketing strategy, business innovation, and the evaluation and allocation of resources to enable global growth. She brings 20 years of leadership experience from the pharmaceutical, data science, and finance industries. Also joining the company: Danielle Reilly Weed, who takes on the role of Director of Marketing Strategy and Public Relations. Weed will oversee the marketing strategy and media engagement for five global subsidiaries, beginning with the U.S.-based operations before expanding to Japan and China.

Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods, announced the appointment of Paul Hemingway as Vice President of Marketing and the promotion of Brad Horn to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The duo will collaborate with executives across the company to build on the leadership position of the Litehouse brand and drive retail growth for the company’s growing portfolio of emerging brands.

Reviva Labs announced that two new members have joined the team: Madeline Enos is the new Office Manager, and Kayla Deuter has signed on as Marketing Specialist. The company noted that the New Jersey natives have done exemplary jobs in their positions thus far.

Vitamin Angels appointed Parul Christian, DrPH, to its Board of Directors. With a background as a nutritionist, public health specialist, and epidemiologist, he has experience in maternal and child nutrition, and a focus on nutritional interventions for families of all incomes.

Kappa Bioscience appointed Rena Cohen-First as Vice President of Sales North America. Cohen-First joins the company from OmniActive Health Technologies, where she was Vice President of Sales for the Western Region.

Michael Lynch is the new CEO of Nutiva and sister brand Coconut Secret. He will spearhead expansion of both brands’ retail footprints throughout North America, while driving growth through innovation and new culinary products. Former CEO Steven Naccarato will serve on the Board of Directors and act as Nutiva’s representative for OSC2, a network of values aligned Bay Areas companies.