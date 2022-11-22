Women In Nutraceuticals Survey to Benchmark Data on Women’s Leadership in Industry

Chandler, AZ—Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) has commissioned research to benchmark data on women’s roles in the industry. A report on the research, which will include the U.S., Europe, and Asia, will be presented in the spring of 2023.

“There is a perception that top leadership across the nutraceutical community is primarily male; however, we can’t rely on gut feelings when seeking to make change—we need data,” said WIN President Heather Granato. “This benchmarking study will offer a point in time assessment of gender representation in the C-suite and top leadership. In turn, the broader industry and the companies within it can make informed decisions and set a path that will move the needle toward a more inclusive and representative industry.”

Outreach will be conducted in the last months of 2022, and Granato called for companies to join the efforts to collect this data. “I encourage companies across this space to take the time to share their insights, and even offer best practices from their own organizations that will accelerate the journey to gender parity.”

This research will be conducted by NEXT, a division of Informa. “Having the benchmark study data will not only serve as an important foundation for focused work, it will also allow future measures of improvement,” said Danica Cullins, SVP of Informa’s SupplySide. “We look forward to collaborating with WIN along each step of this journey to better serve the nutraceuticals community and its stakeholders.”

