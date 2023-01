Carlson has launched Vegetarian DHA, to provide omega-3s needed to supplement a vegetarian diet. Half a teaspoon provides 910 mg of DHA to help support cognition, vision, and mood. It may also support pregnant women or nursing, providing healthy brain and vision development in children, the company says. The supplement has a natural lemon flavor and can be taken as is or mixed into yogurts, smoothies, or on a salad. It is FDA-registered for potency and quality.

www.carlsonlabs.com