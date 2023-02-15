“Identifying the Elephant in the Room” Tackles Sexism

“Identifying the Elephant in the Room" virtual series will tackle sexism in the workplace and educate women on tactics for empowerment and advocacy.

New York, NY—The virtual series “Identifying the Elephant in the Room,” is taking on sexism. The six-part virtual seminar series, which will be held March 16 to April 20, will feature professionals across the industry sharing their experiences. The talks will offer ways for women to utilize their personal voice and influence to challenge sexist inequalities, and will open the floor for other women to learn and ask questions.

Providing a safe space

“The intention of the series is to create an awareness and elevate the discussion on how to address, and respond to, attitudes or behaviors on traditional stereotypes of gender roles that discriminate, devalue or restrict opportunities for professionals working in the natural products space,” said series director Amy Summers, Founder and President of INICIVOX and Pitch Publicity. “Being silent on these issues has not helped. It’s important that we provide a space to reflect what we are seeing and hearing, internally and externally, through a lens of truth while challenging ourselves and our organizations to do better.”

Participating partners in the series include industry organizations Naturally Network and Naturally Proud Network. Media partner Late Night Health Radio host Mark Alyn will interview seminar participants in “After the Elephant” for instant feedback and discussion through his podcast, “Late Night Health.” An optional, in-person speed networking event to apply learnings from the sexism seminar series will take place at SupplySide East on April 19 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET) at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

How to participate

“Identifying the Elephant in the Room: Critical Communications Strategies in the Face of Sexism,” live virtual series that will take place at: https://inicivox.vfairs.com. Each of the six seminars will take place from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET on Thursdays. View the full agenda and learn about speakers here, and register before March 15 and receive the entire series for $75.

The session taking place April 6 will look at Legal/Finance/Marketing/Retail, with Heather Wainer, Publisher and Vice President of Media, WholeFoods Magazine, servings as the moderator.