Plant-Based on the Rise at 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show

The Specialty Food Association’s 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show took place from June 12 to 14 in New York City. This season, the show welcomed almost 2,000 exhibitors. That makes it the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages. Specialty food companies are at the forefront of trendsetting. They make premium items more accessible to consumers and help to expand the global footprint of unique ingredients.

The specialty food category comprises premium high-quality ingredients that are unique and often times globally sourced. This year’s Summer Fancy Food Show (FFS) showcased an array of food and beverage exhibitors. Artisanal cheese, cured meats, nuts and seeds, condiments, jarred vegetables, oils, coffee, tea, chocolate, and more were on display.

The Growth Of Plant-Based Specialty Items

Because traditional specialty foods include many animal-based items—exotic meats, cured or smoked cuts of meat, and dairy-based foods such as cheese and yogurt—the show is not historically known for having a strong plant-based presence in the exhibit halls. However, it seems as if 2022 is the year for change. With the explosive growth of the plant-based food market, which Bloomberg predicts will reach $162 billion in value by 2030, food companies are jumping at the opportunity to meet this growing demand.

Innovative, mission-driven, industry-disrupting companies represented the plant-based sector. I spoke with several experts to find out what’s in store for the future of plant-based goods. Some of the plant-based trends spotted at the show:

Better-For-You Ingredients

Consumers are becoming more educated about nutrition. It’s not enough for a product to be plant-based; it also needs to be “good for you.” When the plant-based movement started to penetrate the market, companies focused on recreating animal-based products. They offered products that met the flavor profile and texture of those foods. This emphasis on taste and mouthfeel required the use of additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.

“Although the plant-based movement is phenomenal, there are still a lot of heavily-processed and engineered products,” said Jessica Gebel, Founder of Fabalish. Gebel’s mission is to offer not only a better-for-you product to consumers, but a “best-for-you” food. Fabalish uses chickpeas to create nutritious falafel and vegetable bites. They contain only wholesome and natural ingredients without additives or preservatives. Fabalish upcycles the water from chickpeas to create dips and sauces. These products offer a healthy spin on classic sauces such as ranch, tzatziki, and queso.

As consumers learn about the role of nutrition in promoting good health, they are demanding cleaner-label, more nutritious foods. Companies are having to adapt by transitioning to wholesome and natural ingredients, free of additives and unfamiliar ingredients. The new wave of plant-based evolution takes into consideration the nutritional value of products. Brands are moving away from genetically engineered, artificial ingredients, toward au naturel.

Mission-Driven Companies

Plant-based companies are concerned about the well-being of their customers, and about the well-being of the planet, animals, and communities. Juan Giraldo and Nico Estrella, Founders of prebiotic herbal tea Waku, started their company with a clear mission. They set out to offer a product that is better for the people and the planet. Originally from Ecuador, they work with small family farms in their native country to bring a positive change to those communities.

“About 50% of farmers in Ecuador live under the poverty line,” said Estrella. “We hope to positively impact their economy and help tackle the poverty issue by sourcing ingredients directly from herb farmers.” Additionally, the founders recognize the negative environmental impacts of animal agriculture. They wanted to create a plant-based product that supports the environment, so they work with farmers who follow regenerative agriculture practices.

Similarly, Maivino was founded with the mission to do better with wine, making it more sustainable and accessible. Maivino offers a vegan, organically grown wine that disrupts the traditional wine market. Founder Mai Vu says their packaging reduces wine carbon footprint by 80%. Also, it keeps wine good for up to 30 days, minimizing wine waste. Vu says only 3% of wine sold in the U.S. is organic, noting many are overly processed with dyes, added sugars, and pesticides.

Women-Owned Businesses

Female entrepreneurs filled the exhibit halls. Nancy Kalish, Founder of Rule Breaker Snacks, started her plant-based sweets with the goal of offering delicious allergen-free and school-friendly treats made from the mighty chickpea. She says consumers are often surprised when they realize her products are vegan and gluten-free, as the sweets taste and feel like the real thing.

Vu created her company with the mission to make fine, organic, and vegan wine that is more accessible, longer-lasting, and sustainable. Divya Narayanan, Founder of Kapka Foods, is bringing authentic vegan Indian food into people’s homes in a convenient, wholesome, tasty way. Her product allows consumers to create fresh-tasting Indian meals ready in minutes by only adding water, no cooking necessary. And Gebel is bringing together chickpeas and vegetables into a heat-and-eat food product that checks many boxes: sustainable, nutritious, and flavorful.

The Future Of The Plant-Based Industry

It is clear that plant-based eating is no longer a trend. It is here to stay. Consumers are learning the role food plays in health. They are eager to incorporate more plants into their diets to promote wellbeing. Food and beverage makers are catering to this demand with plant-based products that are good for people and the environment. It is now possible to consume more plants with minimal effort thanks to convenient, nutritious products. Vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians can enjoy a variety of plant-based options that are on a mission to keep you and the planet healthier.