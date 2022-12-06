GIG Cares Opens Registration for 2023 GF Teen Summit

This year the conference will take place from June 26-29, set among the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Auburn, WA—Registration for GIG Cares 2023 GF Teen Summit is now open. The nonprofit organization works to support individuals in the gluten-free community as they overcome everyday challenges. The summit will be held June 26-29, 2023, at the The Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park, set in the Rocky Mountains.

According to a press release, the summit is intended to provide a community for gluten-free teens and families to discuss topics related to living a gluten-free diet, including navigating a happy and healthy gluten-free life. The event will allow others to engage with individuals experiencing similar difficulties and dietary restrictions. In addition to talks, attendees will be able to enjoy the outdoors with activities like horseback riding, aerial courses, and a Jeep 4×4 tour.

GIG Cares’ Generation GF programs are created with the purpose of instilling confidence in kids, teens, and young adults. The hope is to help build future leaders in the gluten-free community. Registration for the summit is $850 per person, which includes lodging, meals, and roundtrip ground transportation from Denver International Airport. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.gigcares.org/teen-summit-2023.

GIG Cares also offers partial scholarships with funds provided through donations and grants. To get more information, access their scholarship page.