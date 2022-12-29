Chookie Spreads Gratitude & Message that “Good is Good for You”

Jersey City, NJ— Cookie bar brand Chookie celebrated the holidays by inviting people to express gratitude at the “there is always room for more good” event. The event was inspired by the idea that good taste and eating healthy can go hand in hand without any sacrifice.

The local, very small batch, challenger brand set up writing stations in Jersey City, and passers-by at the Happy Holiday Market on December 17, 2022, were encouraged to think of someone they were thankful for and to write a note of thanks. Nearly 200 messages were all written, and for each one received, the Chookie team gave the writer a Chookie Oat Raisin line cookie bar of their choice.

Pausing for kindness

“Most of us celebrate the holidays by showing our loved ones how much we care with gifts,” said Zev Ziegler, Principle + Founder at Chookie. “We wanted to encourage people to share some of that more natural, inner good too, and with the wider community. Of course, there were a few skeptics at first but with little to lose, most people were pleasantly surprised by the power of pausing from their day to jot down kind words. It was humbling that Jersey City community reacted so warmly to crafting them.”

