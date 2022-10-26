In Memoriam: Howard Pollack, Rainbow Acres Natural Foods

Rainbow Acres Natural Foods shared the news of the passing of Founder and President Howard Pollack. “Howard will forever be remembered for his generosity to the community and everyone he came into contact with,” the Rainbow Acres and Pollack Families shared in a post on social media announcing his passing. “Some of the programs he was recognized by include the Boys and Girls Club, LAX Chamber of Commerce, LAPD Pacific Division, local LAFD stations, other various organizations because there are too many to list, and the Rotary Club which he was a member for over 35 years and a past president.”

Pollack “was born an entrepreneur,” according to his bio on the store’s website. In 1967, he started a natural foods business out of the kitchen in his home, mixing natural ingredients into what he called “chunks o’ health.” That kitchen business grew into what became Nature’s Best distribution company. And in 1981, Pollack opened Rainbow Acres Natural Foods, which is the largest independently owned natural food store in the Los Angeles area.

The company said Rainbow Acres will continue to be a family owned and operated store in Howard Pollack’s memory. Honoring the industry pioneer, the post read, “In addition, his dedication and love for Rainbow Acres and the natural foods industry will not go unnoticed, because none of it would have been possible without his tenacity and dedication. He will always hold a special place in the hearts of many simply because of the man he was. We appreciate the love and support that we have received and it is an enormous comfort to us as we navigate this difficult time.”

Industry Members Honor Howard Pollack

The love and support was clear with the outpouring of messages from natural products industry members who posted their fond memories and condolences on the Rainbow Acres and the Naturally Connected Facebook pages.

“He was a true pioneer. I loved seeing him at every trade show, and will cherish the last time I saw him at Expo East in September. May his memory always be a blessing.”–Heather Wainer, WholeFoods Magazine Publisher and VP of Media

“When my uncle started he was living in California selling yogurt makers out of his garage. Howard would come pick up the orders in his pick up truck from my uncles garage for Nature’s Best. Howard was truly the OG of our industry. He will be missed.”–Alan Cheung, Director of Operations at VMC Products For Health

“He was one of the most lovely men I’ve ever met. A true gentleman.”–Jeri Trachtman, VP Sales at Reviva Labs

“I saw him at every show I ever did, even in the UK! He was always kind, and ready with a smile. This is really hurting my heart today.”–Jessica Mulligan, Founder of Winged

“He will be missed. He always had a smile and twinkle in his eye. I will treasure the times we worked and laughed together. One of the best of us.”–Claire Modjeski, Global Sales and Marketing Senior Leader