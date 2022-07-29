Research: Indena’s Boswellia Serrata for Gut Health

Milan, Italy—Indena is shining a light on the prevalence of gut health issues. noting:

In the U.S., 60 to 70 million people are affected by all digestive diseases (1)

More than 1 million residents in the U.S. and 2.5 million in Europe are estimated to have Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) (2)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome(IBS) occurs in up to 15% of the U.S. population (3)

Boswellia serrata shown to support gut health

Indena’s CASPEROME is a whole natural, tested, standardized extract of Boswellia serrata enriched in the whole bouquet of terpenoid acids. The company shared that this branded ingredient’s composition includes 11 relevant boswellic acids, and closely matches the profile of the natural resin. CASPEROME is formulated with the Indena’s proprietary Phytosome delivery system, which the company says makes natural ingredients more bioavailable and effective. CASPEROME is a tested formulation, which Indena says is able to enhance and optimize the delivery of terpenoic acids compared to unformulated extract (4).

Study support for gut health benefits

Indena pointed to the evidence:

Two human studies showed that CASPEROME supports healthy inflammatory response, maintaining physiological intestinal mobility, thus contrasting other unpleasant conditions such as bloating.

A third human study evaluated the effects of CASPEROME usage over 6 months. This research confirmed its efficacy, safety, benefits and excellent tolerability, Indena reported.

New clinical evidence showed the benefit potential of CASPEROME for preserving normal intestinal motility to help avoid acute diarrhea (5). Indintesena noted that the two most common causes of acute diarrhea are gastrointestinal infections or food poisoning. Viruses represent the most frequent etiologic factor. In the U.S., according to Indena, 48 million people suffer every year from acute diarrhea due to acute food poisoning. Worldwide, 2.5 million people die from acute diarrheal disease worldwide. CASPEROME counteracts such conditions.

“The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed that our CASPEROME can normalize intestinal motility, thus counteracting the formation of loose and watery stools,” said Antonella Riva, Indena’s Head of Product Innovation and Development, in a press release. “In conditions when the risk of experiencing acute diarrhea may be higher, it significantly reduces the number of stools and duration of motility unbalance, along with associated secondary conditions. Boswellia serrata extract can act as a Ca2+ channels modulator and CASPEROME optimizes its delivery to the target organ: intestinal smooth muscles. Moreover, no side effects have been observed. CASPEROME counteracts motility unbalance, without slowing down the transit rate, and this is a major advantage since other agents induce constipation.”

