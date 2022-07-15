Survey: Health of the Planet is a Top Global Concern

Innova’s Lifestyle & Attitude Survey revealed that consumers now place the health of the planet as their top global concern.

Arnhem, Netherlands—The health of the planet is now a top global concern, surpassing human health. That’s according to Innova’s Lifestyle & Attitude Survey.

The number one trend from the survey was joint responsibility: Consumers believe trust and transparency are important in product creation. In the category of food habits, reducing food choices (43%) and eating in moderation (32%) are the top two actions consumers are taking to help the planet.

“For the first time ever, more consumers surveyed globally for Innova’s Lifestyle & Attitude Survey, say health of the planet is their top global concern, rather than health of the population,” said Lu Ann Williams, Insights Director at Innova Market Insights.

Innova Lifestyle & Attitude Survey

Key Findings:

63% of consumers surveyed would like to eat at a restaurant that actively prevents food waste.

20-25% of consumers adapted their product purchases due to environmental concerns. This includes: Choosing foods with environmentally friendly packaging and choosing sustainably grown products.

Nearly half of consumers reported cutting their food waste.

Nearly three in 10 consumers said it is more costly to purchase environmentally friendly products.

Still, more than 50% of consumers said they were willing to pay more for brands that are committed to solving global issues. This includes: plastic waste (64%), ocean pollution (63%), and food waste (62%).

“In our Innova Trends Survey 2021, 55% of consumers globally say that there are too many environmental labels and they don’t know what to look for,” noted Williams. “Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of consumers surveyed globally agree or strongly agree that they prefer one label that captures the complete impact on the environment over multiple labels.”

Ethical claims regarding the environment: