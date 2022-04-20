ADM’s Earth Day Pledge: Protect Forests

Chicago, IL—ADM is committing to achieve 100% deforestation-free supply chains by 2025—shaving five years off its previous target date. The company shared in a press release that the accelerated timeline applies to direct and indirect sourcing of all commodities from every country in ADM’s supply chain.

Already making progress: ADM said it is on track to achieve its traceability goals in soy supply chains in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina by the end of 2022. The company also noted that it has achieved a high level of traceability to the mill in the palm supply chain and that it is working to increase traceability to plantations.

“Our goal is to end deforestation in the shortest time possible, and the new target date for deforestation-free sourcing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainable, ethical and responsible production,” said ADM Chief Sustainability Officer Alison Taylor, in the release. “Every day, we seek to build a more resilient and sustainable food system that protects forests, safeguards biodiversity, and supports communities. This Earth Day and every day, we believe in taking action for climate change and are committed to continuous improvement as we collaborate with farmers, our partners, and our customers to integrate sustainable practices at every step across our supply chain from the field to consumers’ tables.”