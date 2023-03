“We’ve long known about the many links between the components of our diet and the health of our skin,” says Dr. Hermoni, who notes that research provides exciting new evidence about the benefits of the carotenoids and other phytonutrients in Lycored’s tomato-based ingredients.

Don’t miss this education opportunity to get updated on all the latest and ask Dr. Hermoni any questions during the live webinar, which is taking place at 2pm ET on March 23. Register here.