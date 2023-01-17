Ocean Halo Releases Sustainably Packaged Seaweed

Burlingame, CA—Ocean Halo has released a trayless seaweed snack, eliminating the holding tray from the packaging. The brand made this decision as it is committed to following sustainability practices. Without the tray, Ocean Halo says the company is helping to keep 15 million pieces of plastic waste out of landfills and oceans every year. The change will also reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 50%. The company says this trayless version will account for nearly four times more shelf efficiency at supermarkets, and sell two times more units per shopping cart than the trayed version.

An important step to packaging innovation

Ocean Halo CEO Robert Mock believes this is an important step to packaging innovation. “Consumers increasingly want sustainable products, and we believe eliminating this plastic packaging waste is a game-changing innovation,” Mock explained. “We have been working on this patent-pending technology for a long time and are excited that it’s finally come to fruition. This is a win for consumers, merchants, and the planet. We hope it will become the industry standard.”

Initially launched in September 2021, the Trayless Sea Salt Snack was available in 400 stores. Currently, it is available in more than 5,000 stores in the U.S., as well as online at select retailers. This spring, it will be launching in the UK at Morrisons and on Ocado.com.