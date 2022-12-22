2023 Trends Roundup!

The analysts and forecasters have been mining the data and following the buzz to determine the most pressing consumer need states…and to find out what is captivating consumer interests. Over the past several months, we’ve been covering various trend reports in our news section on www.WholeFoodsMagazine.com, so you can do a deeper dive by searching “2023 Trends”.

But first, some of the 2023 trend highlights:

Green Gastronomy:

In Innova’s Top Ten Consumer Trends for 2023, the top trend was value. Innova says consumers are adjusting to financial hardship by exploring money-saving strategies, such as selecting more affordable products and embracing home cooking. However, the experts added, consumers continue to expect novelty, wellbeing, and planetary health from brands. And that means they want plant-based, which ranked in the top 10. “Green gastronomy” will become a focus in 2023, Innova reported, giving brands opportunities to diversify and expand. Two-thirds of respondents to Innova’s global survey expressed a desire to try plant-based versions of traditional, local cuisines. Consumers want improvements in taste and texture, along with culinary creativity and worldwide flavor profiles.

The Upcycled Advantage:

The Whole Foods Market Trends Council revealed its predictions for 2023’s top 10 food trends. What does the council, which is made up of more than 50 Whole Foods Market team members (including local foragers, regional and global buyers, and culinary experts) see on the horizon for the year ahead? “We’re thrilled to see things like baked goods with upcycled pulp from plant-based milks and ingredients like farmed kelp continue to gain popularity,” shared Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market, in a press release. “From product labels that include sustainability efforts to poultry and egg suppliers that are leading the way in animal welfare, many of this year’s trends predictions showcase brands on a mission to make a true impact.” Among them: The Whole Foods Market trend spotters report that by upcycling by-products like oat, soy, and almond pulp, brands are creating new products for bakers, such as alternative flours, baking mixes, and ready-to-eat sweet treats.

Healthy Hedonism:

For its latest trend analysis, GNT explored how consumers see color in the world of food and beverage and beyond, and determined that “Healthy Hedonism” is inspiring a rethink of what is possible with natural colors. GNT’s examples:

Soft-play pastel shades are being used to redefine what “healthy and sustainable” looks like.

are being used to redefine what “healthy and sustainable” looks like. Psychedelic color schemes will be used in harmony with mind-

boosting ingredients to tap into new-age wellbeing.

will be used in harmony with mind- boosting ingredients to tap into new-age wellbeing. Bright, clashing color combos can help brands create products that satisfy the desire for creativity and self-expression.

Regenivore Dieting:

Natural Grocers and America’s Nutrition Education Experts announced an annual list of Top Trends for 2023. Among them: “Regenivore Dieting” will be the new way of eating, they predict. It involves making food choices that support personal and planetary health. They note that this way of diet supports farmers, as foods are grown sustainably and regeneratively.

Upgraded Hydration:

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at NutraScience Labs and Professor of Nutraceutical Science at Huntington University of Health Sciences, recently shared in a recent blog: “Like pretty much everyone else in the dietary supplement industry, I would like to be able to look into a crystal ball and predict the top product categories of interest for the upcoming year,” Bruno wrote. “Not surprisingly, I don’t have a crystal ball. That being said, I do have 43 years of experience in the industry, and I read numerous reports about industry trends in order to stay as current as possible and gain a sense of the direction things are going. Consequently, I decided to focus on three dietary supplement categories that I believe will be trending in 2023. These include bone and joint health, hydration, and eye health.”

Regarding hydration products, Bruno says the market size is expected to increase by $231.39 million at a CAGR of almost 7% by 2025. “Naturally, electrolytes are the first nutraceuticals of choice in these products, but it is easy to find hydration products with electrolytes,” Bruno told us. “To be competitive in this category, the discerning brand owner will need to consider the inclusion of other nutraceuticals to provide points of differentiation.” To stand out, he suggests considering the use of multiple transportable carbohydrates. A mix of glucose and fructose, or maltodextrin and fructose, he says, is linked to an increase in fluid delivery and improved oxidation efficiency, which means better hydration.

As the experts note, staying on top of the trends and consumer attitude shifts is key to success. Check out our 2023 Success Toolkit. Your guide to navigating today’s most pressing issues and accessing the resources that can help you thrive.

