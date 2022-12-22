January 2023

Gain the Insights You Need to Master the Industry’s Top Trends…
- Editorial: 2023 Trends Roundup!
- Active Aging for Everyone
- Merchandising Insights:
Success Toolkit: Looking Back and Ahead
- 7 Challenges Impacting Retailers & Solutions
- Personalization in Brick and Mortar
- Tip of the Month: Marketing and SEO Trends
- Supplement Highlights: Black Seed
- Herb of the Month: Lavender
- Naturally Informed: Immune Resilience
- What’s Selling: January 2022
- In Memoriam
PLUS: Check out all our online content!